Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce policy priorities include support for efforts to provide the infrastructure necessary to sustain the needs of a vibrant, dynamic and resilient 21st century economy. LVCC is deeply interested in the proposed Aramis Renewable Energy Project, a significant solar installation, in Livermore.
The project has the potential to generate an estimated 100-megawatts of power, sufficient to power more than 20,000 homes in Alameda County, while offsetting 200,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually. This would also be a resource that could help East Bay Community Energy or PG&E meet their goals for sources of clean, renewable energy.
Beyond the direct benefit of local, clean, renewable energy generation, the project has the potential for additional economic benefits during and after construction, creating more than 300 jobs and new opportunities for Livermore businesses, a welcomed boost as we contend with the impacts of COVID-19 on our communities.
Taking advantage of Livermore Valley resources – sufficient space and abundant sunshine – the same resources that contribute to the valley’s productive agricultural economy and award-winning wines, the project would introduce a 21st century industry to our rich and historic economic portfolio.
Current environmental conditions requiring the activation of Public Safety Power Shutoffs, often many miles from the source of energy generation or transmission equipment, is strong justification to bring these sources closer and within the boundaries of the areas being served. Reducing our reliance on imported natural resources – energy, water, etc. – from outside our city, county, region, state or country would increase our ability to better manage and plan for our resource needs.
Having seen solar installations in beautiful and environmentally sensitive areas in Oregon and on the island of Kauai, Hawaii with minimal impact, I see communities that stepped up to meet their energy needs in an environmentally sound and efficient manner, establishing a model that the Livermore Valley can follow.
Yes, there may be trade-offs to bring this opportunity to Livermore. However, Alameda County and cities in the Tri-Valley/Livermore Valley region are recognized as leaders in infrastructure, economic and environmental policy, which has served us well. We are confident that they will continue to exercise the due diligence required of responsible governance and progressive, visionary leadership to meet the needs for a sustainable, resilient and strong economic future. LVCC stands ready to support them in this effort.