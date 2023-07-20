Donna Cabanne, Livermore

Thank you Councilmember Barrientos, residents, and the City of Pleasanton for your thoughtful comments at the July 10th Livermore City Council meeting about the Airport Development Policy. Residents support an airport policy, as long as health and safety are protected first. Unfortunately, Livermore approved an airport policy that doesn’t go far enough to reduce noise, increase public outreach, and protect public health.