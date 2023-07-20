Thank you Councilmember Barrientos, residents, and the City of Pleasanton for your thoughtful comments at the July 10th Livermore City Council meeting about the Airport Development Policy. Residents support an airport policy, as long as health and safety are protected first. Unfortunately, Livermore approved an airport policy that doesn’t go far enough to reduce noise, increase public outreach, and protect public health.
What we need to keep asking for:
The Airport should require Fixed Base Operators (FBOs) to start immediately selling UL 94, an AVAILABLE UNLEAED FUEL, that can be used by 70% of small piston aircraft at LVK.
FBOs should also add 100 LL, a transition fuel between leaded and fully unleaded fuel.
Released PFAS, possibly in nearby airport soils, could serve as the source of the groundwater PFAS plumes recently discovered in the area. The location and configuration of the plumes, coupled with the requirement by the FAA to store and use AFFF, suggest the airport as a possible source (See Zone 7 PFAS Source Investigation findings.)
The policy needs to develop clearly stated rules about what are and are NOT acceptable chemicals for firefighting, and how chemicals will be safely stored, handled and disposed.
Potential PFAS at the airport is a problem Livermore needs to engage in to understand the current situation and prevent future releases.
Residents suggested legal ways to get compliance with night noise curfews, such as making public a list of offenders (legal according to city attorney); requiring education and training for pilots who violate noise curfews; placing signs in front of hangars stating noise curfews and consequences for violations.
Pleasanton asked that airport development occur ONLY when “existing facilities need significant rehabilitation, improvement, or replacement.” That condition was removed.
The City Initiative section needs to be removed; the City should NOT be actively soliciting new development, as stated in 2010 Resolution.
Monitoring and voluntary efforts for noise and PFAS are insufficient. The policy needs to specify enforcement capabilities. Airport FBOs need to start selling UL 94 unleaded av fuel immediately. Livermore voted to have the city attorney research tools that could be used to ensure compliance with airport operations. We need to watch this issue; ask that airport standards be enforceable before development.