Lee Edwards, Livermore
Last week, I listed just a few names of minorities that were killed or murdered since 2021 began.
I purposefully left out the fact that these persons were all law enforcement officers who have died while protecting us. Omitting facts is a typical progressive way of influencing the reader to think only one way.
I wonder how many of those that read my short letter jumped to the conclusion those listed were killed by police.
The point of all this is to try to get everyone to look deeper into the "truths" that all sides feed you. Emotional, knee jerk reactions may just prove to be wrong.
Don't let the ignorant mob ruin our country.