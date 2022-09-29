Tania Panarello, Livermore
Ever see Falling Down with Michael Douglas? “An ordinary man frustrated with the various flaws he sees in society begins to psychotically and violently lash out against them.” - IMDb website.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Tania Panarello, Livermore
Ever see Falling Down with Michael Douglas? “An ordinary man frustrated with the various flaws he sees in society begins to psychotically and violently lash out against them.” - IMDb website.
I don’t want to hurt anyone, but I understand the main character’s frustration. Enough is ENOUGH! Our PG&E has almost doubled, despite energy-saving measures. (Thanks, PG&E, for passing your negligence cost on to your customers.) Both vehicles are 20+ years old. We benefited from Livermore’s affordable housing program, living in our current home for 15 years; I’d like to congratulate my realtor friends on their success, but we’re now priced out of the housing market -- forget retiring where I’ve lived for 44 years.
Our commUNITY is falling apart, separating the haves and have-nots, the wealthy and the homeless; falling through the cracks are many more like our family who are doing okay but the cold, dark waters keep rising, closing in. My husband is a good man and hard worker who graduated with honors and a 4-year business degree; he doesn’t get paid nearly enough. I recently finished nine years of homeschooling my two boys (after hitting a wall with public schools and special needs); I’ll soon return to work. And what of our kids’ futures? What can they afford?
I resent those letter-writers in The Independent who claim to “speak for the majority”. What majority? Not me; no thanks. The 8,000 who supposedly signed the Move Eden Housing referendum are NOT a majority but put the measure on November’s ballot; they deserve to be heard. Just stop wasting more time and money!
I want to make a difference in my commUNITY, but how? I cannot run for city council; my district is not up for reelection. I cannot run for mayor; I don’t have the resources to run for office. Meanwhile, I will see where I can get involved to help my commUNITY -- because, folks, we really are in this together. What can YOU do to help? Thank our veterans, servicemembers and first responders for keeping us safe; be patient and kind to our teachers, caretakers, food servers, delivery and retail workers, each other. (Thank you!) Help one another. And SMILE! You’d be amazed at the power of a simple expression of kindness. Final words of wisdom from E.T.: “Be good.”
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.