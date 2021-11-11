Rion Causey, Livermore
Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the last several months, you know of the criticism facing Facebook. Along with many other criticisms, it has been said that Facebook polarizes our country. Instead of primarily being used to share pictures and stories between family and friends, Facebook is either intentionally or unintentionally spreading false information on topics such as vaccines, elections and politics. Postings are turning families and friends against each other. Instead of looking at national or international problems, let’s look at something similar much closer to home.
Think about the anger and angst that is being driven in Livermore by the Independent. I’m trying to think how long it has been since an issue of the Independent has not had an ad criticizing the plan for downtown Livermore. I’m not going to speculate whether the Independent and its owner have anything to do with those ads. I leave that to you to decide for yourself. I think I believe that the mailbox part of the paper does not have any bias as to which letters are published each week. So, nothing illegal is being done. I just think that it is long past the time for this tirade to end. We voted for the city council. They are our representatives. And they decide what happens in and around Livermore. If you don’t like what is going on, participate in city council meetings. Vote them out when the next election comes along. Just quit trying to change the decision made by our representatives using this rag of a paper. Enough is enough.