Diana Houghtaling, Livermore
I am an employee of City Serve and also was an employee of the Senior Support Program of Tri-Valley. I’m the coordinator of the VAST Transportation program and have been for the last three years. I’m so frustrated by the false accusations that have been spread throughout the Tri-Valley from several individuals who were former employees of the Senior Support Program of the Tri-Valley.
First off, City Serve does not run the Pleasanton Senior Center. It is run by the City of Pleasanton. City Serve has an office next door to the Pleasanton Senior Center. At this office, City Serve is not providing services to the unhoused, nor are they providing a place for the homeless to shower.
For the individuals who claim they care deeply about the wellness of the senior population, they’ve caused so much unnecessary anxiety and stress to so many. What are they benefitting from this while they continue to spread these false accusations?
As of Sept. 8, 2022, Senior Support Program of the Tri-Valley merged with City Serve with the idea of serving more people who need help and support in the community. The employees who were working for the Senior Support Program are all still here. I have witnessed some extraordinary changes that Senior Support Program has needed for years.
Prior to the merger, there was lack of leadership or enthusiasm from upper management to keep the programs growing and flourishing. We had no direction or plan to meet more needs for the less fortunate and or homebound seniors. Now, things are so much better under new management. They are individuals who are passionate about helping and serving the people of the community. New changes have been made that allow us to reach more people in need. It is the shot in the arm that Senior Support of the Tri-Valley finally received.
I’m so excited for the future and all the programs that City Serve has to offer and the wonderful staff and volunteers who wake up every day and look forward to working with clients, so they can make a positive impact on their lives. All the programs that Senior Support Program of the Tri-Valley offered are still ongoing, and I encourage anyone to drop by and see for yourself what is happening at City Serve of the Tri-Valley.