Carolyn Vasconcellos, Livermore
I am so sick of seeing socialist Eric Swalwell on the front page. He should not be in office due to his exposure to communist China. He makes outlandish statements that are unprovable. We would appreciate more intelligent news from an American perspective supportive of the red, white and blue heritage our country was founded on. Freedom and Liberty.
I wish the INDEPENDENT would be just that. Stop being a liberal mouthpiece. What socialist country that adopts these plans has ever been successful? Zero. Here is another social program; Confiscation of private land through government control.
As to SB 9 and SB 10 your paper wrote zero about the RESIDENTS NOT wanting it across the state.
Why does the INDEPENDENT not run a FRONT-PAGE STORY on the NEGATIVE, HARMFUL EFFECTS of this socialist destruction of the suburbs?
The TRUTH. Mark Levin has great speeches on these socialism plans. Why would people in LIVERMORE want anything sponsored by Scott Weiner who supports some of the most radical plans in the California legislature? All one had to do is look at the results of the bills he supports.