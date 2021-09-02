Ann Britton, Livermore
The counties that have the highest Delta COVID-19 cases are in the south and are heavily Republican and voted for Trump. That is a reality. Mississippi, under a Republican governor, has a very low vaccination rate, and is hit the hardest right now. Under the lack of caring that marks the GOP leadership in the state, they are heavily uninsured. They did not accept expanding Medicaid and this resulted in many of their hospitals closed or closing. They have the worst healthcare in the country and have only a 47% vaccination rate in the state and 37% in the hardest hit counties.
Mississippi, and Florida, under GOP leadership and their NO mask mandates, have a positivity rate of 103 and 106 per 100,000.
By contrast our state, under Governor Newsom and our PRO-mask, PRO-safety mandates and high vaccination rates, has a positivity rate of 33. In Alameda County, it’s 25. In California we have a 66.6% fully vaccinated rate for 18-years-old and up and 81.9% with at least one shot. I have not worried there would be a hospital bed for me if I needed it under the leadership of Governor Newsom.
Given the track record of the Republican governors, I’ll stick with the Democratic governor we have! We could get a crazy Republican replacement, who will down play or forbid measures that keep us safe. The Republicans only need a tiny fraction of the vote to overturn a majority who vote no on the recall! Please VOTE NO on the recall!!