Peter Buckley, Livermore
Yet, here in America, this practice of creating cheap, high-density housing just for specific ethnic minority groups, instead of being representative of the actual demographics of a community, is widespread and a booming business for construction cartels and political leaders alike, who crave nothing more than money, power, and control of the people. Big City USA is literally the continuation of the same fascistic practices that destroyed Europe. Erasing Jewish history, all in the name of wokeness, enables the same failed and oppressive policies of the last 500 years to continue, here, in America today.
Little Town USA has it right; A place for families to plant their roots and grow, to live, to breath, to thrive, to accumulate generational wealth to pass on. In other words, a humbled and peaceful life. No wonder the academic supremacists of Berkeley and Chicago are desperately attempting to erase Jewish history, because they don’t want their citizens to realize that it’s the same oppressive practices in-place today, keeping people in this perpetual cycle of poverty generation after generation, while the rich get richer, perched atop the Oakland/Berkeley hills, further widening the wealth gap while openly attacking the surrounding suburban and semi-rural way of life.
If you deny the past through erasing history and by changing the definitions to words, you will repeat the same mistakes over and over again. All life matters and segregation is evil. That’s the real philosophy of inclusion that’s been fostered here, in Livermore, for the past 150 years. An ethnically diverse community, and a healthy “mix of people from different backgrounds and cultures” that drew Trish Munro to our community over 30 years ago. The environment that was fostered here for generations long before the arrival of this woman who openly claims to be just now building a diverse community in Livermore (quite a feat indeed!). A blatant lie and insult to the kind-hearted people of this community. Turning an argument of where to build everything to best suit the needs of ALL Livermore residents, and twisting it into political bullying, public shaming, and an attack on our community.
A must read on what’s happening in California today. From the Jewish perspective: https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/california-ethnic-studies-curriculum.