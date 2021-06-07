Peter Buckley, Livermore
The recent mental breakdowns of our very own “public servants” here in Livermore, brings to light an interesting trend; government employees and academic elites trying to erase Jewish history, thus minimizing their generations of struggle, which is an integral part of everyone’s history and culture.
Let’s dig in a bit, shall we?
In an age where any 8 year old with internet access and an iPad can hop online and educate themselves on any topic, I find it shocking, if not depressing, that there’s grown adults throwing tantrums spurred by their own ignorance to universally accepted definitions and very recent history. So, why did a Jewish man use the word ghetto (ghèto - it’s a noun, not an adjective) and why did the two cultural Marxists of our city council have babbling mental breakdowns over his correct use of the word while openly attacking him in a coordinated public shaming, which is the definition of bullying. Perhaps, to cover up his objections to their blatant violations of the very same parking laws they enforce onto everyone else with an iron-fist (especially the small-business owners in our Downtown Core)?
Nope, there’s much more to this.
The ghètos were created in the early 1600th century, Italy, as a fascistic control mechanism to openly segregate, control, and oppress the Jews. Literally, acting as an open-air prison to control an entire population, whose only crime was that of being an emigrant belonging to the wrong religion or ethnicity. All aspects of life to the Jewish inhabitants in the ghètos of Europe were controlled, from which holidays they could celebrate, to which businesses they could operate, which led to the creation of “pawn shops” because the Jews were relegated to the buying and reselling of second-hand goods only and restricted from dealing with anything of value or importance to the surrounding community.
This newfound practice, and fascistic control mechanism, was exported across the whole of Europe as the official way to deal with the Jews, and unwanted immigrants in-general. This insidious practice culminated 400 years later with Hitler imprisoning the European Jewish population into thousands of ghettos across Central and Eastern Europe, just mere holding cells to await the horrors of the concentration camps they were soon to be transferred to, i.e. The Final Solution. This is what our grandparents sacrificed their lives for to put an end to.