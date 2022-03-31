Kala Sanchez, Livermore
I am submitting this letter on behalf of Eric's former student in Texas.
I am delighted to endorse Eric Dillie for ACOE Trustee Area 7. I believe Mr. Dillie would be a great ACOE Board Trustee because of his dedication to his community and education. I am a former student of Eric Dillie. His support and guidance set me up for success as a business professional, educator, and future therapist for children. To understand why I believe in Eric Dillie, I need to tell you a small story from many years ago. I have always been a good student who loved school because education was my way out of poverty, but every good kid can be influenced to misbehave, especially when desperate to fit in and make real friends. When a new student came to our school, she was popular, and she would get in a lot of trouble. She took an interest in me, and because I wanted friends, I responded to her offer of friendship. Unfortunately, I began to act up, and my grades drastically dropped. Mr. Dille noticed how much I changed, and instead of punishing me, he just knew that I needed guidance and to be reminded of who I indeed was. Eric Dillie reminded me that I loved school and that people who get you into trouble were not your friends. He then challenged me to save my grades and behave for the six-week grading period; if I received all A’s and B’s, he and another teacher would get me tickets to Gattiland. Free access to Gattiland meant that my siblings and I would get to go somewhere fun, and my mom would be able to afford it. Mr. Dillie has no idea how much that gesture meant to me, and I still think about that challenge every time I drive past Gattiland and speak to my students about the importance of choosing good friends. He helped my mother feed us, and he never even knew it. I appreciate Mr. Dillie for helping me to grow and develop into a successful Latina.
Thank you and please elect Eric Dillie for ACOE Trustee.
Norma Angelica Brenner