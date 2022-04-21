Jim Berry, Livermore
The ACOE’s responsibility is to oversee all 18 school districts in the county. This is a critical oversight position where Eric’s experience will be beneficial. Eric is a passionate advocate for education and has led some outstanding educational programs with successful outcomes. I believe his knowledge and success-oriented nature will be a great addition to the County’s education program.
Let’s make sure ACOE has the people it needs to be successful. ACOE’s Mission: “Our mission is to provide, promote, and support leadership and service to ensure the success of every child, in every school, every day.”
Vote Eric Dillies as a trustee for the Alameda County Office of Education.