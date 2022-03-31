Chuk Campos, Livermore
We were delighted to learn Eric Dillie is running to represent our children and our families on the Alameda County Board of Education for the 7th Trustee Area. Eric is an exceptional educator who works with students and parents to make sure the education received is the best and most effective it can be. He is creative, caring, and capable.
Although the Livermore Charter High School no longer exists, during Mr. Dillies’ tenure, it rose from a struggling school to a vibrant effective school with an exceptional academic record and an outstanding curriculum. Most importantly, students thrived. Two of my sons are among Mr. Dillies’ successes.
Eric is not a bureaucrat. Rather, he works to better education leveraging what works from the past with proven new technologies that make sense – in a very kind, real, engaging way. Eric is a problem solver while being a visionary. He is also honest, forthright, and humble.
Please join my wife, my sons, and I and vote for Eric Dillie to be our Board of Education Trustee. As a community we are fortunate to have Eric willing to help us.