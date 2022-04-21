Carolyn Trinta, Livermore
I HIGHLY recommend Eric Dille for the county board of education position for upcoming June elections. Eric is the FIRST qualified person in YEARS to run for this position. He comes from education; he puts children first and is a true warrior in education. He is smart, creative, a fighter for what is right (even when faced with great adversity) and would be an amazing asset to represent our county district. California is now at the bottom of 50 states in education and we need true forward thinking and hardworking people like Eric.
Eric is also a humanitarian and community champion, being a member of the Rotary Club of Livermore Valley and serves on the Board of Directors at Partners for Change Tri-Valley, a Livermore based 501c3 non-profit focused on ending the cycle of poverty. He has served as Superintendent of Schools at Key Educational Group, an educational 501c3 non-profit service provider, and is a founding member of the East Bay Entrepreneur Circle, a Livermore based organization focused on connecting local small business owners.
Our county district needs someone like Eric to represent us!