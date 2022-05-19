Kala Sanchez, Livermore
I am submitting this letter on behalf of Cody Wade, a former student of Eric’s when he was a high school principal in Texas.
I first met Eric Dillie in 2012 when he was a principal at a DFW charter high school, and I was beginning my sophomore year. I didn't know anything about him before we met, but we quickly became acquainted as I became more active in school activities. While assisting with community service projects through our student council, it was evident that Eric was one of our biggest supporters. After getting to know him a lot better, he ended up being one of the main male influences in my life. He was someone that I started to look up to more and more. My home life was rather rocky, and in my later teen years, I didn't feel like I had too many people supporting me. As my sophomore year continued, it became more and more clear that Eric believed in me, not many adults believed in me at that time. His support for me was evident when I pitched him a student council proposal to raise money for charity by duct-taping him to a wall. Without hesitation, he agreed, and the entire school paid to duct-tape him to a wall.
One of the things I remember most about Eric is his leadership abilities. Also, he genuinely cares about people. He was comforting, and relatable, and I really needed that in my life at the time. He was someone that I and others could count on and was a friend to everyone. Eric moved to California before my Junior year and my high school experience didn't feel the same after he left.
Now, in my late 20s, when I think back about that developmental time in my life, I often
Think of the positive influence that Eric had on my life. Despite only knowing him for about a year, his kindness holds a strong memory that's lasted into my adult life. He is running for the Alameda County Board of Education, and I'm confident that Eric will continue to do an incredible job of shaping the lives of young people. Alameda County and the community is lucky to have Eric, and I encourage everyone to elect Eric to the Alameda County Board of Education.