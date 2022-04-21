Phillip Weiss, Livermore
I am writing to support Eric Dillie in his candidacy for the Alameda County Board of Education Trustee - Area 7. I first met Eric when he was the principal for both of my sons at the Livermore Valley Charter Preparatory (LVCP) High School and have maintained a strong friendship with him to this day. I know Eric to genuinely care for our students and their education. He has a tremendous passion for education, not only in the classroom but throughout the community via his support of the Key Academy in Hayward, his work at LVCP in Livermore, his leadership with Partners for Change, and his service with the Livermore Rotary. Eric is one of those people who will always help lend a hand and give his best for anything that he does. For these reasons, I would like to encourage you to support our students and community by electing Eric Dillie as the Area 7 Trustee for Alameda County Board of Education.