Maurice Duenas, Livermore
The East Bay Times has RETRACTED their endorsement of Eric Dillie for Alameda County school board.
When Dillie was principal of the Charter School he FAILED TO REPORT SUSPECTED CHILD ABUSE to the authorities. State law requires school personnel to immediately notify police or child protective services when they know or suspect a student has been abused. The Times reported that according to the police declaration and court records, Dillie and the vice principal joked about the abuse incident, discussed it with others and minimized what occurred. Dillie also provided different, inconsistent statements to investigators.
He pled no-contest (A GUILTY PLEA) to the charges. Dillie completed 30 hours of court-ordered volunteer work and training on mandatory reporting of child abuse.
Dillie continued to minimize what occurred. In retelling the story to the East Bay Times in a follow-up interview about his endorsement, he made no mention of the student’s injuries. He noted that he later withdrew his no-contest plea, and the prosecutor dismissed the case. The dismissal was part of a process that allows first-time offenders who have completed court-ordered conditions to wipe criminal convictions from their records.
It is VERY IMPORTANT TO NOTE that it was not an exoneration of Dillie's original criminal (and moral and ethical) behavior.
His behavior at the Charter school and his on-going minimalization of what occurred tells everyone that he is not fit to be on any board related to the welfare or safety of OUR children!