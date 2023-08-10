Eric held a townhall meeting on July 31 in Dublin and it was shameful and embarrassing. Citizens were told to fill out speaker slips, and they would answer questions from them. I would say that at least 100 cards were filled out and so many had questions that they ran out of hard copies and had to make copies for people.
Eric was scrubbing all the cards and would just throw through the questions down that citizens took the time to write down on the table. It was very clear he was not going to select tough questions that pertained to public safety and the crime report just released June 30. Several people wrote down questions about the year over year increase in crime across the state and district. Crime is up 6% to 22% year over year and aggravated assaults up 8% against senior citizens with homicides up 15% against senior citizens. He never answered that question.
The next one was filled out asking about the crime report stating that it looks like with all the gun laws on the books across the state and nation the laws are not helping with public safety. Again, this question was pushed aside because it also had a short add on saying criminals don’t follow gun laws only law-abiding citizens follow laws. We all knew Eric had seen that speaker slip because he dropped that slip and started down the center of the room yelling out we need more gun laws, and we should not defund the police. That comment was very strange because his party in DC was calling for defunding the police in 2020. He also said the borders are closed, another lie because we had several citizens in the crowd who were from Yuma and Tucson, Arizona area and showed all of us the illegals crossing the border east of Yuma and west of Tucson. Those two sectors are overrun with cartel members each night.
Eric is not for public safety and the protection of anyone except the criminals and cartel members running the streets.
In 2024 you should look for someone who really cares about the citizens in the 14th District, because he has lost his way.
God bless all and please help each other.