Laura Smith, Deb Brown, Dublin
I echo the sentiments in your July 6, 2023 editorial. Unfortunately, the conflicts of interest in Supervisor Haubert’s office and the past performance of Supervisor Miley (who represented Dublin at one time and ignored documents showing gross misconduct within his district) make them unlikely and unsuitable champions for ethics reform.
Dublin politics has long been plagued by cronyism, nepotism, and corruption. Our elected officials and our electorate have failed miserably to address and remedy the situation. The former general manager and his management team at our water retailer (DSRSD) abused their authority for years. With the possible exception of Dan Scannell, the elected board did nothing. This is why current DSRSD directors Richard Halket and Georgean Vonheeder-Leopold and current Zone 7 director Dawn Benson should not be holding public office. Historically, we have had problems with the police department. This is why many of us would like to see Dublin have its own police department one day. Of course, the current City of Dublin management wouldn’t recognize a scruple if it had a name tag on it. The abuses of authority extend over several administrations. The current city manager and her immediate team, the city attorney (champion of no-bid contracts and corrupt Dublin officials), and many employees in Community Development need to go and need to go now.
Without decent representation or ombudspersons, Dublin residents who have had legitimate complaints against the City of Dublin and agencies within Dublin have had virtually nowhere to go to have their issues addressed. There are no pro bono or low-cost legal services for this kind of thing within Alameda County. Complainants end up complaining to the very people who are doing the harm/acting unethically. Malicious retaliatory actions usually are the result. Complainants and witnesses who can corroborate the bad acts are not afforded protection. If you must file your complaint with the Dublin police, be aware that the chief was hired by and reports to our horrible city manager. Although they should be there to protect us, the police answer to the city first and—in cases of city corruption—may not be aware of what really is going on. If you are a complainant/victim with a disability, you are really out of luck. That is why we need ADA compliance officers/coordinators within the city and county.