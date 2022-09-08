Van Rainey, Livermore
Last week Doug Mann ended his LTE with this statement. “If the majority of Livermore residents want to pivot toward eliminating the small town feel that people like me enjoy, this is the election to do it.”
Van Rainey, Livermore
Last week Doug Mann ended his LTE with this statement. “If the majority of Livermore residents want to pivot toward eliminating the small town feel that people like me enjoy, this is the election to do it.”
If that is his argument, I am afraid he is too late. Livermore is no longer a small town but is a dynamic, attractive and growing place to live attracting a younger vital sector of the Bay Area population who expect quality and level of services that make the Bay area famous. This requires careful planning that envisions denser less automobile oriented development where people are closer to the popular services that they want to enjoy. This kind of development requires careful planning and experienced decision makers overseeing the process. We have been fortunate to have such leadership in the past who listened to the community but were forward looking enough to plan and build a community that would serve us going forward. That is not an easy process, navigating what is best for the community while managing the requirements put forth by the State and realizing how to attract the right kind of development.
This requires the kind of experience that Evan Branning has cultivated having served on the city Planning Commission and County Health Commission. But it also requires passion and dedication to the service of others as is demonstrated by his career in teaching. He listens well but also has a vision of what can be done to make Livermore an even better more dynamic community of the future while respecting its cultural roots. It requires a nuanced perspective that wants to respect all perspectives but still recognizes that we need to facilitate sound progress. We are fortunate to have younger candidates seeking office to carry us forward and I am one who appreciates their dedication and commitment. I support Evan’s candidacy for city council because he listens and understands what is needed.
