John Stein, Livermore
Evan Branning and I serve together on Livermore’s Planning Commission. Evan has been an outstanding Planning Commissioner. He is informed, thoughtful, and independent and does his homework. Now he is the only councilmember candidate that has experience in Livermore’s governance. His understanding of Livermore’s planning and finance as well as state law, that is increasingly limiting city’s discretion in land use planning, is an asset. This is important since on the job training at the City Council level can be extremely costly in city resources and impacts.