Attending the Tri-Valley Democratic Club meeting tonight, I was able to listen to Evan Branning tell his story of why he is running for Livermore City Council. During his presentation for the endorsement from the club he spoke eloquently about how he was raised in San Pedro the son of working parents that needed financial support and whose father had to fish the bay waters to assure a bit of protein in his diet. He related that aspect of how he was raised to his passion for teaching culinary skills to at-risk students and his awareness of the difficulties of less privileged members of the community.
For me, his history lends credence to his passion for helping members of the community with the need for affordable housing and how to support the less fortunate in the community. It substantiates his sense of duty on the city's Planning Commission and the County's Public Health Commission.
Many can say they want to help the unhoused, but he walks the walk. People can say they want more affordable housing, but his history speaks to how invested he is in making things happen. Evan is a younger leader in the community and knows intimately the anxieties of those younger people who are trying to make Livermore the dynamic forward-looking city that everyone can enjoy. I get that there are many in the community who are quite comfortable with the way things have been in the city but I am more excited for my children and grandchildren to know that with leadership like what Evan provides will continue to build on the dynamism that makes it even better.