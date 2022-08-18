Van Rainey, Livermore

Attending the Tri-Valley Democratic Club meeting tonight, I was able to listen to Evan Branning tell his story of why he is running for Livermore City Council. During his presentation for the endorsement from the club he spoke eloquently about how he was raised in San Pedro the son of working parents that needed financial support and whose father had to fish the bay waters to assure a bit of protein in his diet. He related that aspect of how he was raised to his passion for teaching culinary skills to at-risk students and his awareness of the difficulties of less privileged members of the community. 