Van Rainey, Livermore
At last Thursday’s Farmers’ Market, I was pleased to see Evan Branning running for District One for City Council, to represent most of West Livermore. I was pleased because Evan is one of the young leaders from our community having served on the city’s planning commission and also on the Human Services Commission, LARPD Foundation, and Alameda County Public Health Commission. He indicated his top priorities are more affordable housing, better health care services for the less advantaged, improved city services and an expanded and more vibrant downtown. His passion for the city is evidenced by his founding of Unify Livermore and the Tri-Valley Transit Coalition.