Peter Miller, Pleasanton
Yes…! Even flies find that charming ambience Pleasanton residents are experiencing these days visiting downtown. The insect world has been notified. Ever since our heritage blue gum eucalyptus tree was abruptly cut down with little notice, the smell/birds singing, has brought a void to the downtown area being occupied by our fly-by friends. Oh…! You didn’t know Pleasanton? A eucalyptus tree, one the size of the recent cut down within the Lions Wayside Park has probably provided protection against these pests for well over 140 years downtown. Eucalyptus oil scent was something we used duck hunting against flies/other bugs.