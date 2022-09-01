Hayden Sidun, Livermore
I am not going to address what was not stated in my previous letter, nor will I entertain nonsensical talking points. But I will say this.
I have lived in Livermore for 11 years. I’m a Las Positas student, so I intend to stay here for at least the next few years. If I don’t get priced out, then this is where I intend to spend the foreseeable future. I care deeply about this community and what happens to it.
Let’s look at Census data from 1980. The population of Livermore was 48,349. The median household income in Livermore was $24,960. The national median price of a house was $47,200. 92.6% of Livermore residents were white.
Let’s now look at 2021 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau (based on Census data from 2020). The population of Livermore is now 86,803. The median household income in Livermore is now $131,664. The median price of a house in Livermore is now $806,100. 70.7% of Livermore residents are white.
So, what does that mean? Livermore has nearly doubled in population since 1980. Adjusted for inflation, Livermore residents are still a lot wealthier than they were in 1980. Adjusted for inflation, houses cost almost five times more than what they did in 1980. Livermore is also now a more diverse community.
The numbers don’t lie; Livermore has changed a lot in 42 years. Whether it has changed culturally is subjective. Although, Livermore stays true to its agricultural background, while making its mark in arts and science. That’s part of what makes Livermore great.
Not all change is bad, and we must do what we can to prepare for and embrace it. Part of that is by electing solid leadership to keep this city afloat, building more housing to welcome prospective residents and prepare for an inevitable increase in population, supporting small businesses, and thus our local economy, and improving our downtown for future generations.
Maybe Mr. MacDonald is correct, but nonetheless, I choose to defend my city from someone who has never lived here. I will not apologize for that.
I also don’t appreciate being reduced to just “the college student;” I am a person, and that reduction is outright demeaning. And as a young person, the implication that young people know nothing and should submit to their elders really pisses me off. But I suppose everyone is entitled to their own opinion.
