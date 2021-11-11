Trish Munro, Livermore
In last week’s Independent, a letter writer noted that I had asked a member of the General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC) to apply. Actually, I asked a lot of people. During the recruitment period, I approached dozens of people at the Farmers Market to explain the General Plan and ask them to apply for the advisory body. I was delighted that at least one of those people followed through. I have also been delighted by people who have stopped by outreach stations to comment on Livermore’s future. If you have not done so yet, bookmark: https://imaginelivermore2045.org/ to follow the process and give your input along the way.
The GPAC is only one way to participate in Livermore governance. Every quarter, Livermore recruits for open seats on city boards and commissions, such as: Airport Commission, Beautification Committee, Commission for the Arts, Historic Preservation Commission, Housing Authority, Human Services Commission, Library Board of Trustees, Livermore Area Youth Advisory Commission and Planning Commission. While openings do not currently exist on all of the commissions, the city recruits for open positions each quarter, with the next recruitment period opening in January 2022.
Online applications can be submitted when that period opens or submit a hard copy application anytime and it will be included in the next recruitment period. Just contact the City Clerk at cityclerk@cityoflivermore.net and ask.
You do not have to sit on a board to be involved, though — all advisory body meetings are open to the public. To find out how to attend, go to https://www.cityoflivermore.net/government/city-clerk/advisory-bodies or call 925-960-4200.
And watch out. If you see me coming, I will be asking you to participate in some way. It’s just what I do.