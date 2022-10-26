Cate Sarraille, Livermore
Cate Sarraille, Livermore
Alan Heckman (and others) have been writing letters to “The Independent” accusing the Livermore School District of a variety of dastardly deeds.
If you have the time and the inclination, read Mr. Heckman’s letter to “The Independent” on Oct. 12. Then, read the following information.
On Tuesday Oct. 4, at a regularly scheduled school board meeting, members of the board authorized a list of contractors who could bid on specific bond projects. The agenda was published on Friday, Sept. 30 on the district website. You can find it here: https://livermorepublic.ic-board.com.
A bond opponent accused the contractors of paying bribes to be considered for the LBB list. Bond Director Kim McNeely replied that all contractors were chosen based on the criteria created on June 28 — Resolution 12.8 https://livermorepublic.ic-board.com.
The contractor pool was finalized on Sept. 28, using the established criteria.
All of our students deserve a 21st century learning environment. Listen to the facts and support our current and future students. The only way this happens is if you vote Yes on Measure G.
