Owen Brovont, Livermore
Too many presidential executive orders are being issued.
An executive order is a fiat, a decree, an edict! They are not laws – they are diktats. Diktats are the typical tools of despots, tyrants, oligarchs, kings and emperors, not chief executive officers of Democratic Republics.
Biden issued a dozen “executive orders” on the first day he sat down behind his desk in the Oval Office of the White House – 43 to date – the only thing missing from the scene was a gold crown on his head. I will not make any excuses for Trump’s liberal use of executive orders, but I argue that his use was in the best interests of an America dedicated to keeping its citizens free, and necessitated because the House of Representatives, guided by the despotic and arrogant Speaker of the House, Pelosi, attempted to block everything he had promised.
As one clear indication of what was at stake, had the leftists controlled the Senate, as they did the House, we would not now have three more Associate Justices of the Supreme Court who are champions of the Constitution of the United States as it was written and intended to be implemented! The Constitution is intended for a free people, not to be used by a despotic socialist to subjugate the people.
In spite of the often hateful, obstructive behavior of the House majority and malicious attacks by the Senate minority, Trump managed to accomplish the campaign goals he promised to the American people – many of which Biden cancelled on the first day of his presidency. Should the House and Senate have respected the will of the American people, and supported Trump in fulfilling the campaign promises that got him elected, many of those promises would have been properly debated and likely have become democratically created laws instead of being forced into implementation as vulnerable, unilateral executive orders.
To say that America would have been better off if the legislative process had been followed as the founders had intended, is a glaring understatement and ultimately a crucial loss to the American people!
Biden’s choices for his cabinet and high-level administrative positions certainly proclaim the direction America will be traveling for the next two and possibly four years. Hang on, it will be a bumpy ride!
Ayn Rand said, "We can evade reality, but we cannot evade the consequences of evading reality."