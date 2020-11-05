Barry Balanda, Livermore
The Constitution of the United States describes the responsibilities of the federal government.
An amendment to the Constitution was required to enable the federal government to ban the manufacture and sale of alcoholic beverages.
The definition of socialism I recognize is the control of all resources, including labor, within the nation, its territories and its possessions by the federal government. Said resources to be administered for the benefit of the people.
Such a vast expansion of federal responsibilities requires a constitutional amendment. It is the only legal way to impose socialism upon us.
Any other avenue to socialism requires the overthrow and nullification of the U.S. Constitution.