Elizabeth M. Judge, Livermore
Would you want a plumber to conduct a colonoscopy? What about an artist to construct a building? How about politician to create software for a self-driven car?
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Experience matters but only if it is of the appropriate kind. A mayor sets the tone for a city just as a principal in a school. If a mayor is rude to those who disagree with him and attacks them personally, it becomes OK for others to do so. This city has descended into a place where rancor rules the day. It is an embarrassment to see all the lies on local social media as a result. Even an out of town media group has smearing columns sponsored by a local winery (not good for the brand, Wente!).
Former Mayor Marchand did not hesitate to insult the citizens he was supposed to serve. He used his position as mayor even during a council meeting to berate and ridicule a citizen when that citizen was not even allowed to respond. He felt free to falsely assign this writer to a group he hates just to deny her credibility.
Council candidates running with Marchand will put their fingers to the wind and go along with the crowd as they did when the current council sold the downtown land to Eden to block any move by a new council. They did not object. They went along. This is not leadership. This is not the kind of experience Livermore needs to move the city into an era of mutual respect where people of good intentions can come together to solve problems.
Vote responsibly for people who can make this happen. Council candidates Ben Barrientos and Carol Wahrer and Mayoral candidate Mony Nop are not co-opted into the controlling clique. They have new perspectives and the integrity to be true public servants.
Neither Ben nor Carol nor Mony have the experience that John Marchand has. Thank goodness!
