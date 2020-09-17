Brad Hirst, Pleasanton
Jerry Pentin has lived in Pleasanton for 30 years. In that time, he has served on 24 committees, task forces, and service organizations, plus two city commissions and the City Council for eight years. Experience matters!
All the candidates for mayor love Pleasanton. The difference is that Jerry Pentin has the most experience, qualifications, and capabilities of all the candidates. Jerry always does his homework, is fully prepared, and will have no learning curve for the responsibilities of mayor.
Yes, all the candidates love our wonderful community. The difference is that Jerry will be the best mayor. Please elect Jerry Pentin mayor of Pleasanton.