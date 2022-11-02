Michael Ferrucci, Livermore
Experience is extremely valuable and can prevent you from making the same mistake over and over again. If you touch a hot stove, you’ll hopefully do your best to avoid that experience again. Like so many lessons we learn as we grow in life, wisdom and experience hopefully guide us to not continue actions that create negative results. Elections of politicians claiming their experience is worthy of our vote may not necessarily be in our best interest, particularly if they have failed to learn from their mistakes. I personally believe the bastardization of our downtown character is an experience I certainly don’t want to continue to endure. We’ve experienced enough of our Council’s direction and their disrespect for residents needs and concerns.