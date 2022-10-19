Paul Stone, Dublin
Recently, a couple of Mailbox contributors wrote of John Marchand’s experience as the reason he should be elected vis Mony. Poppycock. Look at what a low state “political experience” has brought your city and this country to.
To loosely quote Lt. Governor Robinson of North Carolina when he was asked while running for Lt. Gov what political experience he had, he said “I have zero political experience. What I want to bring to office is citizenship experience.” Amen.
We originally were meant to be a government of citizen legislators, not power-hungry politicians like the Marchand’s, the Pelosi’s, the McConville’s, the Kennedy’s, the Bushes, the Brown’s, et al of the political class who desperately cling to power, and who won’t go away gracefully and give others a chance.
Why don’t you Livermorans elect some new blood to your mayorship and city council. What could it hurt? You might be pleasantly surprised.
