Allie Felker, Livermore
Like many Livermore residents, I have followed the mayoral race with interest.
We are all aware of the risks to our local economy and small businesses as a result of COVID. I believe our next mayor will be faced with tough decisions and has the opportunity to impact our city for years to come.
That’s why I am announcing my candid – just kidding.
After watching the candidate’s forum, I made the decision to vote for Bob Woerner for mayor. Bob’s experience and knowledge shown through each answer he gave. I am confident he has the ability and understanding to make those tough decisions that will impact Livermore for years to come. Visit Bob’s Facebook page or website for more information.
He has already done so much for our city, and I look forward to seeing more from him.