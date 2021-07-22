Maryann Brent, Livermore
Last spring, Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) paid David Binder Research to perform a balanced poll of 300 Livermore residents to learn their preference for keeping Eden Housing’s current plan or finding an alternative. The results were super clear. Sixty-seven percent (67%) of those polled want an alternative plan. Only 17% prefer Eden Housing’s current plan (https://www.savelivermoredowntown.com/voter-survey). If executed, the current plan would wreck Livermore’s traditional character and create frustrating traffic and difficult parking for anyone who might want to visit Livermore. Have the poll results led the Livermore City Council or Eden Housing to consider improving the current plan? Apparently not. They voted to proceed with the current plan in a location more suited to a generous public park that would extend the popular Stockmen’s Park.
In the meantime, alternatives exist. Across the street to the west, the 4-story high Legacy project sits abandoned after its contractor Katerra filed for bankruptcy. This project could be condemned and used to fulfill Livermore’s affordable housing needs. Additionally, land across the street to the north could be purchased and used for an expanded Eden Housing project. However, neither our city council nor Eden Housing has met with people who have found paths forward for better downtown plans. This behavior begs the question, “Why not?”