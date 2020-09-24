Ian Karlin, Livermore
Mony Nop bases his suitability for mayor on his nonprofit leadership, his real-estate business acumen, and a compelling life story, rather than service in lesser government positions, which offers little public information on how he would manage Livermore.
His story and energy make him an interesting candidate, but a mayor needs managerial skills. His business is private, so the only public documents we have related to his leadership are those of his charity.
According to its website, the goal of Rising Young Leaders, formerly the Mony Nop Foundation, is to “foster a strong, lifelong commitment to community service and to provide individual scholarships for enrichment programs in the areas of visual and performing arts, sports and athletics, and leadership development. Individual scholarships are to be awarded upon completion of required volunteer hours.” The charity also offers leadership programs aimed at building future leaders.
But how the charity actually spends the funds it raises from others is a window into how Nop manages money.
Public documents for 2013-2017 show the foundation spent $108,933 over that time. Charity Navigator, a charity assessment organization, breaks that down this way: 28% went to program and scholarship expenses, 39% went to management/general costs, and 32% went for fundraising, including a gala and advertising.
While Charity Navigator does not provide a rating for Rising Young leaders, we can look at how its guidelines in general would apply.
According to Charity Navigator, charities with less than a third of their total expenses going to direct program costs are not living up to their mission. If they are between 33% - 50%, they get zero points on a 10-point scale.
Rising Young leaders would also get zero points from Charity Navigator for administrative costs in excess of 25% of its overall budget and zero points for fundraising costs above 20%.
In addition, on his campaign website, Nop links to a document showing that Alameda County awarded his foundation $5,000 for scholarships in 2014. But by the end of 2017, the foundation had distributed just $4,040 in scholarship money.
While not conclusive about how Nop would run Livermore as mayor, these are the only public documents we have available for an organization he runs. The results do not look pretty.