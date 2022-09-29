Brian Bonner, Livermore
Extraordinary events have made Livermore the wonderful town it is today...
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Brian Bonner, Livermore
Extraordinary events have made Livermore the wonderful town it is today...
The Save our Valley Environment initiative;
Resounding defeats of the efforts to build “ New towns in North Livermore’ at the ballot box;
Rerouting of Route 84 to revitalize downtown Livermore;
etc.;
By comparison, moving the proposed Eden Housing development to more suitable locations seems quite doable.
Mony Nop (Mayor), Carol Wahrer Council) and Ben Barrientos (Council) can find a way to accomplish this goal by listening to the good ideas suggested by many interested citizens in letters to the Independent and elsewhere. Join me in supporting them in the upcoming election.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.