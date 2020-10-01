Teresa Miller, Livermore
President Trump donated his $400,000 salary each quarter to different federal agencies and to fight the coronavirus.
He recently signed three bills to benefit Native Americans. One gives compensation to the Spokane tribe for the loss of their lands in the mid-1900s, another funds Native American language programs, and the third gives federal recognition to the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians in Montana.
Trump finalized creation of the Space Force as the sixth branch of the U.S. military.
He signed a law to make cruelty to animals a federal felony so that animal abusers face tougher consequences.
Violent crime has fallen every year that Trump has been in office, after rising during the two years before he was elected.
Trump signed a bill making CBD and hemp legal.
Trump's Environmental Protection Agency provided $100 million to fix the water infrastructure problem in Flint, Michigan.
Under Trump's leadership, the U.S. surpassed Russia and Saudi Arabia in 2018 to become the world's largest producer of crude oil.
Trump signed a law ending gag orders on pharmacists that prevented them from sharing money-saving information on prescriptions.
Trump signed the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act, which included the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act, giving law enforcement and victims new tools to fight sex trafficking.
He signed a bill requiring that airports provide spaces for breastfeeding moms.
The 25% lowest-paid Americans enjoyed a 4.5% boost in income in November 2019, which outpaced a 2.9% gain in earnings for the country's highest-paid workers. Low-wage workers are benefiting from higher minimum wages and from corporations that are increasing entry-level pay.
Trump signed the biggest wilderness protection and conservation bill in a decade and designated an additional 375,000 acres as protected land. He signed the Save our Seas Act, which provides $10 million per year to clean tons of plastic and garbage from the ocean.