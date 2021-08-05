Jim Hutchins, Livermore
Last week, former-Mayor Marchand’s letter to the editor presented “facts” that he said can’t be negotiated away. His “facts” lack context, so do not present the truth. Here is the truth:
Truth – 13 years ago the city purchased the land with funds requiring housing to be built, but the obligation is transferable, as was done with Stockmen’s Park where a Land Use Swap moved 140 of the required units to another site. The remaining obligation can be swapped with land north of Railroad.
Truth – The Approved Downtown Plan was created with input from residents, but the Eden plan violates much of what people said they did and didn’t want in the heart of their city.
Truth – After the last election, the new mayor refused to look at alternatives as he promised, saying they weren’t feasible, so SLD created conceptual plans to show there are feasible ways of moving the housing. Since the city refused to participate, SLD had to work “with no public input.” That is the city’s and mayor’s fault, not SLD’s.
Truth – The County has indicated site control is needed for Eden to receive the $14.4M Measure A1 Loan, which they must have by the time of the loan funds are disbursed in 2023. Sufficient parcels north of Railroad can be acquired in time to satisfy the needed viability requirement, with the remaining parcels (if any) acquired later.
Truth – A change in the location of the hotel isn’t part of SLD’s proposal, so this is a red herring.
Truth – Moving the housing a block north will greatly reduce the impact on First Street’s traffic. The Central Park Plan included off-site Hotel parking, same as included in the Measure P proposal, but again the hotel isn’t part of SLD’s proposal.
Truth – While it was known the site contained contaminates, the contamination has recently been found to be much worse than previously known, but the City Council voted the site was exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act. A Sierra Club representative suggested disturbing the contaminated soil and building residences over it, resulting in residents being exposed constantly, was not acceptable. Children playing for a short time on an infrequent basis, as is the site’s current exposure levels, wouldn’t compare with residents’ constant exposure.
Marchand did get one thing right – now that the level of contamination is exposed, they will be forced to mitigate it.