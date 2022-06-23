Jim Hutchins, Livermore
A local coffee shop has organized a “debate” regarding the proposed 130-unit four-story low-income Eden Housing downtown project. This “debate” is a thinly-veiled sham that will present a one-sided lecture to oppose moving the project. According to the organizer’s press release, the city (who opposes moving the project) will be represented by a live person (Mayor Woerner). Those in favor of relocating the project will not be present – but are “represented” by someone chosen by the “debate” moderator, who will be reading prior “letters to the editor, public statements, and advertisements” selected by the event organizers.
According to Merriam-Webster, a debate is “a regulated discussion of a proposition between two matched sides.” Having a live person present arguments in response to selected words on a paper isn’t a ‘discussion,’ nor is it ‘between two matched sides.’ Yet, the organizers still humorously label it a “debate.” It also allows those opposed to relocating the project to present any argument they want without fear of a response, no matter how silly or inaccurate it may be. Imagine a political debate with only one candidate present – that isn’t a debate; it’s a campaign speech. When one party of an argument stoops to having “debates” with only their side present, it looks desperate, which it probably is.
The City Council has repeatedly shown disrespect for the citizens they were elected to represent, including last month’s resolution to prevent any elected future Council from changing their plans to fill the downtown with high-density housing. There is currently a signature collection drive underway for a referendum to reverse last month’s resolution – please sign it to show our elected officials that they work for us and not the other way around.