Jim Hutchins, Livermore
Every two years, Livermore conducts a survey of residents about the state of the city. The results of the most recent poll show how residents feel the current Mayor’s and City Council’s decisions are harming the city.
A summary of the new poll results was presented at the February 28th City Council meeting. It shows that currently 56% of respondents have “overall confidence in Livermore government”. Two years ago, the survey showed 62% had confidence, a drop of 6% in just the two years since the city elected Mayor Woerner and elected or installed two new councilmembers (Kiick and Bonanno). Even more telling, currently 57% “say things are headed in the ‘right direction’”, Two years ago, 67% felt the city was going in the right direction, which is a loss of confidence in the city’s actions by 10% of the residents.
Almost half of Livermore residents did not express a positive view of the city’s leadership or the direction in which that leadership is driving the city. It doesn’t help that this survey was also designed to gather information to help the city push new tax increases, which the respondents soundly rejected. When our elected representatives stop representing the people, then they must be replaced. It is time we elect people that will listen to their constituents, not just to their financial donors or their own personal agendas.