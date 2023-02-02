Richard Ryon, Livermore

Joan Seppala, publisher of this newspaper, and others have been accused in Letters to the Editor of being NIMBYS (Not In My Back Yard), propagating half-truths and lies, and even racism for their outstanding support for good planning in the Livermore Valley. Most recently, this kind of criticism is the result of suggesting that there are more suitable locations for low-cost housing than the now-vacant land in the heart of downtown Livermore.