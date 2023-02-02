Joan Seppala, publisher of this newspaper, and others have been accused in Letters to the Editor of being NIMBYS (Not In My Back Yard), propagating half-truths and lies, and even racism for their outstanding support for good planning in the Livermore Valley. Most recently, this kind of criticism is the result of suggesting that there are more suitable locations for low-cost housing than the now-vacant land in the heart of downtown Livermore.
In contrast, the 1/26/23 edition of the Independent has a nice front-page story about three deserving people who were awarded the Pleasanton Community of Character Collaborative’s (PCCC) 23rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. award for their service to the community. Toward the end of the article are listed previous recipients of the award, including Joan Seppala. It is not reasonable to think of such an award being given to a “NIMBY, teller of half-truths and lies, and racism!”
I have known Joan since coming to Livermore in 1964. I attest to Joan’s high moral character, social consciousness, and anti-racism without any reservation. Attacks on her character are either ignorant, or arrogant lies.