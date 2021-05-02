Jim Lehman, Pleasanton
A false choice: industrial solar or climate change.
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors has framed their decision on the Aramis project as an ‘either-or’ choice between allowing industrial solar development in agricultural ‘green-fields,’ or allowing continued anthropogenic climate change. This is a gross oversimplification and an example of binary or dichotomous thinking. We can do better.
Industrial solar in green fields is not the only option to avoid climate change. Many options exist, including rooftop solar, large-scale solar in previously developed areas (‘brown fields’), wind energy and others. Mankind must take an ‘all of the above’ approach to climate mitigation, with different solutions for different geographies.
Precious little new land capable of sustaining life on earth is being created. More and more of our earth is being covered and converted from wildlife habitat to ‘development’ exclusively in service to mankind. We must mitigate climate change, as well as preserve what’s left of our open spaces and wildlife habitat and reestablish wildlife corridors to sustain life on this planet.
Packing our few remaining open spaces with industrial-scale solar panels, batteries and above-ground transmission lines will destroy these precious areas.
Some large national environmental organizations have apparently bought-in to this false choice and myopic thinking. The people in these organizations should keep their minds open and not be so willing to sacrifice precious wildlife habitat in the name of this false choice. But I don’t think society should begrudge a profit to those who provide clean and green energy. In fact, profitability will be necessary for the economic sustainability of future clean energy, though not at the price of continuing to destroy ever diminishing open spaces, for that is definitely not sustainable.
The Livermore area currently produces a great quantity of green energy, so it shouldn’t be forced to sacrifice more of its precious open space and ignore urban growth boundaries to power its neighbors. It makes little sense to further degrade the environment in the name of saving it. Let’s consider all the options, impacts and tradeoffs.
The energy transition must continue to minimize the worst effects of climate change, and we have a long way to go, but sacrificing green-fields and destroying rural open space and precious wildlife habitat for what looks like a quick fix is not a sound long-term choice.
You may agree or disagree, but I hope you’ll think carefully about this false choice.