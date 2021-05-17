Glenn White, Dublin
I often read with amazement the false accusations without evidence that are made in the Independent’s Mailbox.
One letter claimed the Biden Administration systematically bulldozed aspects of the U.S. economy and culture but provides no examples. This is similar to saying eliminating regulations creates jobs but never tying the number of jobs created to any regulation eliminated.
The Big Lie technique, developed by Joseph Goebbels in the 1920s and 30s, is to repeat lies over and over again until people believe them. No evidence or examples is ever required by the proponents of this technique.
Another example of this technique was provided in the claim that inflation, wars in the Middle East and Africa and taxes to pay for them will come only from the middle class is implied to be only Biden’s fault and not W Bush Administration for invading Iraq to advance the causes of al Qaida, ISIS and Iran because Bush had to lie about WMDs and protecting us from terrorism (not on 9-11) as he reversed Clinton’s policies of fiscal accountability for unnecessary tax cuts for the rich, nor Trump’s fault who further aggravated the situation by demonstrating that the U.S. will throw Kurds and other long standing allies under the bus and passed additional unnecessary tax cuts for the rich designed to drive up the debt.
I then saw in the same letter that Eric Swalwell was supposed to somehow react to these false accusations. Perhaps he was supposed to react in the same way the GOP reacted to the truth spoken by Liz Cheney. It’s telling how the GOP proclaims Russian propaganda, falsely claiming that American elections are fraudulent, and other divisive lies designed to undermine our democracy in support of a twice impeached president who never won the popular vote.
The recent GOP vote against Cheney shows that all Republicans have to be liars and proponents of Russian propaganda denigrating our constitutional republic and its representative democracy or they will be censured and attacked by Matt Gaetz, Donald Trump and their moral equivalents.
Simply stating the lie over and over again with any evidence is how right-wing nationalists from Mussolini to Vladimir Putin successfully undermined democratic institutions. Fascists, autocrats, and royalists believe in a leader who can do no wrong. So, whatever he says must be true whether it is or not.