John Lawrence, Livermore
Different ideas have been proposed on how our downtown development should look. Unfortunately, no one solution is going to satisfy everyone and this is where feasibility and our democratic process of elected representation and ballot measures come into play. It is curious that the same name changing group, now calling themselves Save Livermore Downtown (SLD), continues to follow an all too familiar playbook to impose their views.
- Because their ideas are not being implemented, SLD claims that the citizens are not being listened to, purposely ignoring the failures of their previous efforts and the results of our last election.
- SLD believes that putting up roadblocks and delaying the process is to their advantage, regardless of additional costs to the community.
- SLD generates support by exploiting concerns of the community regarding open space, parking, congestion, contamination, (etc.).
- SLD dismisses facts, legal mandates and input from community and business associations that conflicts with their efforts to stop downtown development.
- SLD uses weekly repetition in their leader’s newspaper to imprint their own alternative facts and false narratives on the public.
- SLD vilifies elected officials that don’t agree with them (in this situation, the entire City Council).
- SLD idolizes their leader for the good things done, oblivious to the bad.
- And when all the above has failed, SLD files lawsuits to further delay progress.
What’s next SLD, storm City Hall and sack the Council Chambers?