Trish Munro, Livermore
With sunlight lasting into the evening, Thursday Farmers Market has begun, along with the City of Livermore’s information booth! Come visit the mystery department, meet city staff, and find out what city staff are working on right now! Also: coloring books, crayons and stickers for kids (or kid wannabes). Thursday Market takes place from 4-8 p.m., at Carnegie Park through October 13.
How many eggs can survive being dropped from an LPFD fire truck? Livermore High physics students tested how well their “egg cages” cushioned the drop from the top of LPFD Truck 96’s ladder to the ground. Good news: about half survived to be turned into omelets. Bad news: about half the eggs suffered Humpy-Dumpty’s fate. All the students had a fun lesson in real world physics applications. (My advice from back in the day: gelatin is the key.)
Rincon Branch Library’s Homework Help Center is back! Adult volunteer homework coaches can assist students of every age with homework, reading, and math practice. The Center is also a place for quiet study, stocked with supplies, resources, computers, and more. For hours or more information about the Rincon Homework Help Center, call the Rincon Branch Library at (925) 373-5540.
You knew that Easter, Ramadan, and Passover all come together this April (and Happy Easter, Ramadan Kareem, and Chag Sameach to those who observe!), but did you know that April is also Distracted Driving Awareness Month? Now you do. In honor of the month, LPD is paying special attention to anyone not following the hands-free device laws. Drive carefully, everyone!
Results are in for the Livermore Water Conservation Art Contest! The grand prize winner is Ananya Garg, a Mendenhall Middle School 7th grader. This year's contest theme was "Water's Journey" so that students would learn how most of Livermore's drinking water travels hundreds of miles from the Sierra Nevada to our taps. All ten contest finalists will be recognized at the April 25th City Council Meeting and their artwork will be displayed in the Chamber of Commerce's windows during the month of May in celebration of "Drinking Water Awareness Month.”