Closing the Saturday farmers market in Pleasanton due to COVID-19 makes no sense. Many of us depend on the farmers market for fruits and vegetables. Would you close the grocery store?
The outdoor environment of the farmers market is much safer than the supermarket. I'd rather be shopping with my own cart and bags in the open air, where I can keep my distance from others, than be sandwiched in the supermarket checkout line between panicky people hoarding toilet paper.
Please allow the Pleasanton farmers market to reopen. Certified farmers markets are considered essential businesses and thus are exempt from the order to shelter in place.