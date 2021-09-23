Eloise Hamann, Dublin
I grew up on a farm and find myself puzzled that many who speak up in the discussion of solar policy for farmland speak of it as if it were open space. It is neither open space nor is it intended to be a habitat for wild species. I hike in open space, but I would call walking on someone’s farmland trespassing. Ranchers have a right to try to protect their farm animals from predators and their crops from birds and other gobbling creatures. So, why do people speak of preservation of open space and habitats in discussions regarding solar panels on farmland?
As a side note, many species are finding life in residential areas much better for tasty plants and tasty plant eaters. It is difficult to imagine they can’t live among solar panels as well.