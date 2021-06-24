Ginger Iglesias, Livermore
Last week’s Independent had a brilliant letter from Glenn White explaining the difference between socialism and fascism.
The similarities between what happened in Germany in the 1930s and what happened with the election of Trump through the Jan. 6 insurrection are frighteningly similar in so many ways. I guess we can be thankful Hitler didn’t have a Twitter account or boot-licking television and radio stations to keep the vassals aggrieved and compliant. He only had Goebbel’s radio station and look what he did with that.
Luckily, Trump isn’t a “stable genius” by any stretch and surrounded himself with incompetent toadies, or we might now be in a dictatorship.
Interestingly, there was another letter ranting about Eric Swalwell from someone who shall remain nameless - I don’t want to encourage him - proving Glenn White’s point. It was rife with lies and fantasy scenarios that one can only believe if one never exposes oneself to the real and free press, and instead completely isolates in a bubble of bigoted and hateful propaganda. It would be laughable if it weren’t so scary to think there are trumpies out there saying the insurrection was just a bunch of decent people who wandered into the Capitol, and that the vastly peaceful protests which happened when George Floyd was brutally suffocated to death by a white policeman were murderous riots - sponsored by the Democratic Party - that consumed US cities all last year.
By the way, I’m sure Brian Sicknick’s family would be appalled to hear that he was a protestor at the Jan. 6 insurrection, and not a Capitol policeman. This kind of mendacity is jaw-dropping in how far the extreme right will go to cover up their own appalling offenses. Jewish lasers, anyone?
I’ll finish with a quote that encapsulates what the radical right and their media stooges are trying to accomplish. See if you can guess who said it.
“By propaganda even heaven can be palmed off on a people as hell and the most wretched life is Paradise.” If you guessed Adolf Hitler in “Mein Kampf” you get a gold star and sleepless nights waiting for the jackbooted thugs to bang on your door.