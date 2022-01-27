Greg Scott, Livermore
The Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) was initiated through passage of the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act of 2008 by Congress and signed into law by then-President George W. Bush in October of that year after the previous month's Lehman Brothers ramifications collapsed the global economy. TARP was slated to purchase or insure $700 billion or less of "troubled assets," which were bank and financial institution holdings that were difficult-to-evaluate. TARP was the biggest financial scam in American history.
TARP enriched - through bailout - bankers, bank holding companies, certain financial investors and the U.S. Treasury. Not bailed out by TARP were the many millions of American homeowners who lost their homes, nor were any of the bankers or financiers indicted, much less imprisoned, for their subprime loan schemes and financial shenanigans. What bankers received was in actuality a 0.6%, adjusted for inflation, loan, upon which they invested in other things more profitable than loans to others, which was the intent of TARP. TARP thus greatly accelerated the wealth/income inequality in America. "Inequality Kills"! (Title of Oxfam report, Jan. 2022).
It cost Americans $500 billion, or 3.5% of the 2009 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for "...the total direct cost of the 2008 crisis-related bailouts in the United States" of TARP and similar programs to alleviate the domestic part of the Global Financial Crisis. (Lucas, "Measuring the Cost of Bailouts". Annual Review of Financial Economics. (2019). Lucas wrote that this cost "...stands in sharp contrast to popular accounts that claim there was no cost because the money was repaid, and with claims of costs in the trillions of dollars." (ibid.)
All of this did not bode well for most of America's working class, middle class and poor. By 2016 many Americans had had enough of then-President Obama's "Hope and Change", with its attendant manufacturing job losses and for many workers making just a little too much money to qualify for the Affordable Care Act (i.e., "Obamacare"). In 2016, tellingly, over 63 million voters voted for Donald Trump, electing him president through the Electoral College victories in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin over the arrogant, elitist Democratic Party candidate Hilary Clinton.
The United States then received four years of performance art and overt corruption in the Office of the President of the United States. A better SARS-CoV-2 pandemic management and Trump would have been reelected in 2020.